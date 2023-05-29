Heat vs. Celtics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics are 7.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 3-3. The matchup has a point total of 203.5.
Heat vs. Celtics Odds & Info
- When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-7.5
|203.5
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami has combined with its opponents to score more than 203.5 points in 68 of 82 games this season.
- Miami's average game total this season has been 219.3, 15.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Miami is 30-52-0 against the spread this season.
- The Heat have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those games.
- Miami has not won as an underdog of +240 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 29.4% chance of pulling out a win.
Heat vs Celtics Additional Info
Heat vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 203.5
|% of Games Over 203.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|76
|92.7%
|117.9
|227.4
|111.4
|221.2
|227.8
|Heat
|68
|82.9%
|109.5
|227.4
|109.8
|221.2
|219.6
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.
- The Heat have hit the over in five of their past 10 contests.
- Miami's winning percentage against the spread at home is .341 (14-27-0). Away, it is .390 (16-25-0).
- The Heat score an average of 109.5 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.
- Miami has put together a 17-17 ATS record and a 26-8 overall record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.
Heat vs. Celtics Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|45-37
|18-20
|43-39
|Heat
|30-52
|3-2
|41-41
Heat vs. Celtics Point Insights
|Celtics
|Heat
|117.9
|109.5
|4
|30
|40-21
|17-17
|49-12
|26-8
|111.4
|109.8
|4
|2
|28-8
|26-39
|31-5
|39-26
