The injury report for the Miami Heat (44-38) heading into their Eastern Conference finals game 7 against the Boston Celtics (57-25) currently includes three players. The playoff matchup tips at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, May 29 from TD Garden.

These squads match up for the second straight game after the Celtics took down the Heat 104-103 on Saturday. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics to the win with a team-leading 31 points. Jimmy Butler put up 24 points in the Heat's loss.

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2 Gabe Vincent PG Questionable Ankle 9.4 2.1 2.5

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: None

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Heat Season Insights

The Heat average only 1.9 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (111.4).

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Miami is 26-8.

In their past 10 games, the Heat are averaging 107.4 points per contest, 2.1 fewer points than their season average (109.5).

Miami connects on 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) at a 34.4% rate (27th in NBA), compared to the 13.1 per contest its opponents make, shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc.

The Heat average 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (25th in league), and concede 110.6 points per 100 possessions (ninth in NBA).

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -7.5 203.5

