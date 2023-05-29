The Boston Celtics (57-25) and the Miami Heat (44-38) are slated to match up on Monday at TD Garden, with a start time of 8:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Jaylen Brown and Bam Adebayo are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Heat vs. Celtics

Game Day: Monday, May 29

Monday, May 29 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Heat's Last Game

The Celtics defeated the Heat, 104-103, on Saturday. Tatum scored a team-high 31 points for the Celtics, and Jimmy Butler had 24 for the Heat.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 24 11 8 1 0 2 Caleb Martin 21 15 1 1 1 4 Gabe Vincent 15 4 0 0 1 3

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is averaging team highs in points (20.4 per game) and rebounds (9.2). And he is contributing 3.2 assists, making 54% of his shots from the field.

Butler is putting up a team-best 5.3 assists per game. And he is contributing 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds, making 53.9% of his shots from the floor.

Max Strus is putting up 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 41% of his shots from the floor and 35% from 3-point range, with 2.5 treys per game.

The Heat receive 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Caleb Martin.

Kyle Lowry is putting up 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest, making 40.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 24.3 7.1 6.3 2.1 0.9 0.6 Bam Adebayo 17.3 9.6 2.9 1 0.6 0 Caleb Martin 14.1 5.3 1.5 0.7 0.5 2.3 Kyle Lowry 8.9 3.4 4.4 1.3 0.6 1.3 Max Strus 12.1 3.3 1.1 0.3 0.2 2.3

