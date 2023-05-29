The Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler included, will play at 8:30 PM on Monday against the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 104-103 loss to the Celtics (his last action) Butler posted 24 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Below we will break down Butler's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 22.9 24.3 Rebounds 7.5 5.9 7.1 Assists 5.5 5.3 6.3 PRA 42.5 34.1 37.7 PR 36.5 28.8 31.4 3PM 0.5 0.6 0.6



Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Jimmy Butler has made 7.5 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 14.9% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 0.6 threes per game, or 3.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Celtics are fourth in the NBA, giving up 111.4 points per contest.

The Celtics are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 44 rebounds per game.

Conceding 23.1 assists per game, the Celtics are the second-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Celtics have given up 11.6 makes per game, fifth in the NBA.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/27/2023 47 24 11 8 2 0 1 5/25/2023 34 14 5 5 0 0 2 5/23/2023 39 29 9 5 1 1 1 5/21/2023 31 16 8 6 0 0 2 5/19/2023 41 27 8 6 0 2 3 5/17/2023 43 35 5 7 2 0 6 12/2/2022 35 25 15 3 0 1 1 10/21/2022 40 18 7 5 0 0 1

