The Miami Heat, Kyle Lowry included, hit the court versus the Boston Celtics at 8:30 PM ET on Monday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 104-103 loss to the Celtics (his last game) Lowry produced eight points and two steals.

If you'd like to place a bet on Lowry's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 11.2 8.9 Rebounds 2.5 4.1 3.4 Assists 2.5 5.1 4.4 PRA -- 20.4 16.7 PR -- 15.3 12.3 3PM 0.5 1.9 1.3



Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Kyle Lowry Insights vs. the Celtics

Lowry is responsible for taking 6.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.8 per game.

Lowry is averaging 5.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.9% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Celtics are fourth in the NBA, conceding 111.4 points per contest.

Conceding 44 rebounds per contest, the Celtics are the 18th-ranked team in the league.

Giving up 23.1 assists per contest, the Celtics are the second-ranked team in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Celtics are ranked fifth in the league, giving up 11.6 makes per contest.

Kyle Lowry vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/27/2023 18 8 2 3 0 1 2 5/25/2023 30 5 2 1 1 0 0 5/23/2023 28 5 8 6 1 0 2 5/21/2023 28 7 5 4 1 0 1 5/19/2023 17 0 1 5 0 1 1 5/17/2023 28 15 3 3 3 1 1 1/24/2023 29 2 5 8 0 0 0 12/2/2022 39 20 5 4 2 0 0 11/30/2022 38 14 4 5 1 0 0 10/21/2022 33 17 4 6 3 1 3

