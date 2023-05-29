Max Strus NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Heat vs. Celtics - May 29
The Miami Heat, Max Strus included, will be in action at 8:30 PM on Monday versus the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
If you'd like to place a wager on Strus' props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.
Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Celtics
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|9.5
|11.5
|12.1
|Rebounds
|2.5
|3.2
|3.3
|Assists
|--
|2.1
|1.1
|PRA
|--
|16.8
|16.5
|PR
|12.5
|14.7
|15.4
|3PM
|2.5
|2.5
|2.3
Max Strus Insights vs. the Celtics
- Strus is responsible for taking 11.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.9 per game.
- He's taken 7.0 threes per game, or 19.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Strus' Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Celtics have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.
- Defensively, the Celtics are fourth in the league, giving up 111.4 points per game.
- The Celtics allow 44.0 rebounds per game, ranking 18th in the league.
- The Celtics concede 23.1 assists per game, second-ranked in the league.
- Allowing 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest, the Celtics are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA.
Max Strus vs. the Celtics
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/27/2023
|25
|10
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|5/25/2023
|24
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5/23/2023
|36
|9
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5/21/2023
|25
|10
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|5/19/2023
|27
|11
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5/17/2023
|34
|15
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1/24/2023
|37
|13
|7
|1
|3
|0
|2
|12/2/2022
|21
|4
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|11/30/2022
|36
|23
|1
|2
|5
|0
|1
|10/21/2022
|23
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
