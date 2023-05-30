The Miami Marlins and Bryan De La Cruz, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Ryan Weathers and the San Diego Padres at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers

Ryan Weathers TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz has 10 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks while hitting .291.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 69th, and he is 75th in the league in slugging.

In 64.6% of his games this season (31 of 48), De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (27.1%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

In 27.1% of his games this year, De La Cruz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 16 of 48 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 .241 AVG .270 .241 OBP .329 .259 SLG .429 1 XBH 6 0 HR 2 1 RBI 9 21/0 K/BB 19/6 0 SB 1 Home Away 22 GP 26 16 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (30.8%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (15.4%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

