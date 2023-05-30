Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Padres - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins and Bryan De La Cruz, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Ryan Weathers and the San Diego Padres at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz has 10 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks while hitting .291.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 69th, and he is 75th in the league in slugging.
- In 64.6% of his games this season (31 of 48), De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (27.1%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27.1% of his games this year, De La Cruz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 16 of 48 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|.241
|AVG
|.270
|.241
|OBP
|.329
|.259
|SLG
|.429
|1
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|1
|RBI
|9
|21/0
|K/BB
|19/6
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|26
|16 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (57.7%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (30.8%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (34.6%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (15.4%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (26.9%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Padres' 4.01 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 58 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- The Padres will send Weathers (1-3) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.94 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 3.94, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .240 batting average against him.
