Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Padres - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Garrett Cooper, with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the San Diego Padres, with Ryan Weathers on the hill, May 30 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper is hitting .236 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.
- Cooper has gotten at least one hit in 65.8% of his games this year (25 of 38), with multiple hits six times (15.8%).
- He has gone deep in five games this year (13.2%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 31.6% of his games this season, Cooper has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 10 times this year (26.3%), including one multi-run game.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|.259
|AVG
|.289
|.273
|OBP
|.349
|.352
|SLG
|.500
|2
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|9
|16/0
|K/BB
|13/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|20
|13 (72.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (60.0%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.0%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (35.0%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (20.0%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (35.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Padres have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- The Padres surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (58 total, 1.1 per game).
- Weathers makes the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.94 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up a 3.94 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .240 to his opponents.
