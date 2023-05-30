Garrett Cooper, with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the San Diego Padres, with Ryan Weathers on the hill, May 30 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

  • Cooper is hitting .236 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.
  • Cooper has gotten at least one hit in 65.8% of his games this year (25 of 38), with multiple hits six times (15.8%).
  • He has gone deep in five games this year (13.2%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In 31.6% of his games this season, Cooper has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 10 times this year (26.3%), including one multi-run game.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 10
.259 AVG .289
.273 OBP .349
.352 SLG .500
2 XBH 4
1 HR 2
4 RBI 9
16/0 K/BB 13/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
18 GP 20
13 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (60.0%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%)
1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (20.0%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (35.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Padres have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.01).
  • The Padres surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (58 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Weathers makes the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.94 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 23-year-old has put up a 3.94 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .240 to his opponents.
