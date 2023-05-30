Garrett Cooper, with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the San Diego Padres, with Ryan Weathers on the hill, May 30 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers

Ryan Weathers TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper is hitting .236 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.

Cooper has gotten at least one hit in 65.8% of his games this year (25 of 38), with multiple hits six times (15.8%).

He has gone deep in five games this year (13.2%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his plate appearances.

In 31.6% of his games this season, Cooper has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 10 times this year (26.3%), including one multi-run game.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 10 .259 AVG .289 .273 OBP .349 .352 SLG .500 2 XBH 4 1 HR 2 4 RBI 9 16/0 K/BB 13/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 20 13 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (60.0%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (20.0%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (35.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings