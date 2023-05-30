Garrett Hampson Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Padres - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Garrett Hampson (.364 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Weathers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Angels.
Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Garrett Hampson At The Plate
- Hampson is hitting .248 with nine doubles, a home run and six walks.
- Hampson will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .308 during his last games.
- Hampson has reached base via a hit in 22 games this season (of 36 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
- Hampson has driven in a run in seven games this season (19.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 games this year (30.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|.308
|AVG
|.235
|.379
|OBP
|.235
|.577
|SLG
|.324
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|8/2
|K/BB
|9/0
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|22
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (63.6%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.5%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (22.7%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (18.2%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Padres' 4.01 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (58 total, 1.1 per game).
- Weathers (1-3 with a 3.94 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In seven games this season, the 23-year-old has a 3.94 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .240 to opposing hitters.
