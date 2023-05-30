On Tuesday, Garrett Hampson (.364 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Weathers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Angels.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

  • Hampson is hitting .248 with nine doubles, a home run and six walks.
  • Hampson will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .308 during his last games.
  • Hampson has reached base via a hit in 22 games this season (of 36 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
  • Hampson has driven in a run in seven games this season (19.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 11 games this year (30.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

9 GP 13
.308 AVG .235
.379 OBP .235
.577 SLG .324
5 XBH 3
1 HR 0
3 RBI 4
8/2 K/BB 9/0
1 SB 1
14 GP 22
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.5%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (22.7%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (18.2%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Padres' 4.01 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Padres allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (58 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Weathers (1-3 with a 3.94 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season.
  • The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 23-year-old has a 3.94 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .240 to opposing hitters.
