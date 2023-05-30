On Tuesday, Garrett Hampson (.364 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Weathers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Angels.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers

Ryan Weathers TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Hampson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

Hampson is hitting .248 with nine doubles, a home run and six walks.

Hampson will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .308 during his last games.

Hampson has reached base via a hit in 22 games this season (of 36 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has hit a home run in only one game this season.

Hampson has driven in a run in seven games this season (19.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 games this year (30.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 .308 AVG .235 .379 OBP .235 .577 SLG .324 5 XBH 3 1 HR 0 3 RBI 4 8/2 K/BB 9/0 1 SB 1 Home Away 14 GP 22 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.5%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (22.7%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (18.2%)

Padres Pitching Rankings