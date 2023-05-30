The Miami Marlins and Jacob Stallings, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Ryan Weathers and the San Diego Padres at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers

Ryan Weathers TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings is batting .154 with five doubles and seven walks.

In 11 of 26 games this season, Stallings has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 26 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

In five games this year, Stallings has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in six games this year (23.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 8 .161 AVG .042 .235 OBP .115 .226 SLG .083 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 1 13/3 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 12 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings