Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Padres - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins and Jacob Stallings, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Ryan Weathers and the San Diego Padres at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Stallings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Padres Player Props
|Marlins vs Padres Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Padres Prediction
|How to Watch Marlins vs Padres
|Marlins vs Padres Odds
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings is batting .154 with five doubles and seven walks.
- In 11 of 26 games this season, Stallings has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 26 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- In five games this year, Stallings has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in six games this year (23.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|8
|.161
|AVG
|.042
|.235
|OBP
|.115
|.226
|SLG
|.083
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|13/3
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Padres have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- The Padres give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (58 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres are sending Weathers (1-3) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.94 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, the lefty tossed six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 3.94, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.