The Miami Marlins and Jacob Stallings, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Ryan Weathers and the San Diego Padres at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

  • Stallings is batting .154 with five doubles and seven walks.
  • In 11 of 26 games this season, Stallings has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In 26 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • In five games this year, Stallings has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in six games this year (23.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 8
.161 AVG .042
.235 OBP .115
.226 SLG .083
2 XBH 1
0 HR 0
2 RBI 1
13/3 K/BB 3/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 12
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Padres have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
  • The Padres give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (58 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Padres are sending Weathers (1-3) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.94 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, the lefty tossed six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 23-year-old has an ERA of 3.94, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.
