Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Padres - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Jean Segura (.231 batting average in his past 10 games, with a triple, two walks and four RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Weathers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jean Segura? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is hitting .197 with three doubles, a triple and 12 walks.
- Segura has picked up a hit in 48.9% of his 45 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.0% of those games.
- In 45 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Segura has driven in a run in six games this year (13.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 11 games this season (24.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.200
|AVG
|.172
|.254
|OBP
|.213
|.218
|SLG
|.207
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|0
|11/4
|K/BB
|11/2
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|22
|14 (60.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (36.4%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (22.7%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (9.1%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Padres' 4.01 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 58 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Weathers makes the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.94 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In seven games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 3.94, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.