On Tuesday, Jean Segura (.231 batting average in his past 10 games, with a triple, two walks and four RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Weathers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Jean Segura At The Plate

  • Segura is hitting .197 with three doubles, a triple and 12 walks.
  • Segura has picked up a hit in 48.9% of his 45 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.0% of those games.
  • In 45 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Segura has driven in a run in six games this year (13.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 11 games this season (24.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 16
.200 AVG .172
.254 OBP .213
.218 SLG .207
1 XBH 2
0 HR 0
3 RBI 0
11/4 K/BB 11/2
1 SB 1
Home Away
23 GP 22
14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (36.4%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (18.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (9.1%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Padres' 4.01 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to surrender 58 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • Weathers makes the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.94 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 3.94, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.
