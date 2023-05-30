On Tuesday, Jean Segura (.231 batting average in his past 10 games, with a triple, two walks and four RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Weathers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers

Ryan Weathers TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is hitting .197 with three doubles, a triple and 12 walks.

Segura has picked up a hit in 48.9% of his 45 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.0% of those games.

In 45 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Segura has driven in a run in six games this year (13.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 11 games this season (24.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .200 AVG .172 .254 OBP .213 .218 SLG .207 1 XBH 2 0 HR 0 3 RBI 0 11/4 K/BB 11/2 1 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 22 14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (36.4%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (9.1%)

