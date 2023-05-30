Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the San Diego Padres, with Ryan Weathers on the mound, on May 30 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

LoanDepot park

Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Explore More About This Game

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is batting .268 with five doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.

Berti has picked up a hit in 31 of 45 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.

He has gone deep in two of 45 games played this season, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

Berti has driven in a run in eight games this year (17.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 16 games this season (35.6%), including three multi-run games (6.7%).

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 18 .264 AVG .267 .298 OBP .333 .302 SLG .417 2 XBH 5 0 HR 2 4 RBI 4 9/3 K/BB 14/6 2 SB 4 Home Away 18 GP 27 12 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (70.4%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (18.5%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.4%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (18.5%)

