Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the San Diego Padres, with Ryan Weathers on the mound, on May 30 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Explore More About This Game

Jon Berti At The Plate

  • Berti is batting .268 with five doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
  • Berti has picked up a hit in 31 of 45 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
  • He has gone deep in two of 45 games played this season, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Berti has driven in a run in eight games this year (17.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 16 games this season (35.6%), including three multi-run games (6.7%).

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 18
.264 AVG .267
.298 OBP .333
.302 SLG .417
2 XBH 5
0 HR 2
4 RBI 4
9/3 K/BB 14/6
2 SB 4
Home Away
18 GP 27
12 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (70.4%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (18.5%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.4%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (18.5%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Padres have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
  • The Padres surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (58 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Weathers makes the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.94 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last time out was on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 23-year-old has put together a 3.94 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .240 to his opponents.
