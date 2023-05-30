Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Padres - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the San Diego Padres, with Ryan Weathers on the mound, on May 30 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Explore More About This Game
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is batting .268 with five doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
- Berti has picked up a hit in 31 of 45 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has gone deep in two of 45 games played this season, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- Berti has driven in a run in eight games this year (17.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 16 games this season (35.6%), including three multi-run games (6.7%).
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|18
|.264
|AVG
|.267
|.298
|OBP
|.333
|.302
|SLG
|.417
|2
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|4
|9/3
|K/BB
|14/6
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|27
|12 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (70.4%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (18.5%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.4%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (18.5%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Padres have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- The Padres surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (58 total, 1.1 per game).
- Weathers makes the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.94 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out was on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has put together a 3.94 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .240 to his opponents.
