Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Padres - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Jorge Soler (.767 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six home runs) and the Miami Marlins play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Weathers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler leads Miami with 50 hits, batting .254 this season with 27 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 85th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.
- Soler has picked up a hit in 59.6% of his 52 games this season, with at least two hits in 25.0% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 28.8% of his games in 2023, and 7.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Soler has had at least one RBI in 34.6% of his games this season (18 of 52), with two or more RBI 10 times (19.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 24 times this season (46.2%), including seven games with multiple runs (13.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.254
|AVG
|.215
|.306
|OBP
|.311
|.567
|SLG
|.446
|11
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|9
|19/4
|K/BB
|21/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|28
|15 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (57.1%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (28.6%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (57.1%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|9 (32.1%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (39.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Padres' 4.01 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 58 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Weathers (1-3) takes the mound for the Padres in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.94 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
- The lefty's last time out was on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed a 3.94 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .240 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.