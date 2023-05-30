On Tuesday, Jorge Soler (.767 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six home runs) and the Miami Marlins play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Weathers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers

Ryan Weathers TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler leads Miami with 50 hits, batting .254 this season with 27 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 85th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Soler has picked up a hit in 59.6% of his 52 games this season, with at least two hits in 25.0% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 28.8% of his games in 2023, and 7.8% of his trips to the dish.

Soler has had at least one RBI in 34.6% of his games this season (18 of 52), with two or more RBI 10 times (19.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 24 times this season (46.2%), including seven games with multiple runs (13.5%).

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .254 AVG .215 .306 OBP .311 .567 SLG .446 11 XBH 7 5 HR 4 11 RBI 9 19/4 K/BB 21/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 28 15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (57.1%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (28.6%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (57.1%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 9 (32.1%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (39.3%)

