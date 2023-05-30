On Tuesday, Luis Arraez (.378 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Miami Marlins play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Weathers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Angels.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers

Ryan Weathers TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.433), slugging percentage (.464) and OPS (.897) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.

Arraez will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 in his last outings.

Arraez has reached base via a hit in 40 games this year (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 49 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

In 16 games this season (32.7%), Arraez has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.2%) he had two or more.

In 17 games this year (34.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 16 .393 AVG .403 .441 OBP .471 .426 SLG .548 2 XBH 6 0 HR 1 7 RBI 6 3/5 K/BB 6/8 1 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 25 19 (79.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (84.0%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (44.0%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.0%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings