Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Padres - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Luis Arraez (.378 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Miami Marlins play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Weathers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Angels.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.433), slugging percentage (.464) and OPS (.897) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.
- Arraez will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 in his last outings.
- Arraez has reached base via a hit in 40 games this year (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 49 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 16 games this season (32.7%), Arraez has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.2%) he had two or more.
- In 17 games this year (34.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|.393
|AVG
|.403
|.441
|OBP
|.471
|.426
|SLG
|.548
|2
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|6
|3/5
|K/BB
|6/8
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|25
|19 (79.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (84.0%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (44.0%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (44.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.0%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (32.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Padres' 4.01 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (58 total, 1.1 per game).
- Weathers (1-3) takes the mound for the Padres in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.94 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the lefty threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 3.94, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.