Tuesday's game at LoanDepot park has the Miami Marlins (28-26) going head to head against the San Diego Padres (24-29) at 6:40 PM ET (on May 30). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Marlins, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable pitchers are Sandy Alcantara (2-5) for the Marlins and Ryan Weathers (1-3) for the Padres.

Marlins vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Marlins vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Marlins 6, Padres 5.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

In their last two games with a spread, the Marlins covered the spread each time.

The Marlins have won 11, or 57.9%, of the 19 games they've played as favorites this season.

Miami has a record of 6-3 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Marlins.

Miami has scored 203 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Marlins' 4.33 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.

Marlins Schedule