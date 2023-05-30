Marlins vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Tuesday's game at LoanDepot park has the Miami Marlins (28-26) going head to head against the San Diego Padres (24-29) at 6:40 PM ET (on May 30). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Marlins, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The probable pitchers are Sandy Alcantara (2-5) for the Marlins and Ryan Weathers (1-3) for the Padres.
Marlins vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
Marlins vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Marlins 6, Padres 5.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Marlins Performance Insights
- The Marlins have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- In their last two games with a spread, the Marlins covered the spread each time.
- The Marlins have won 11, or 57.9%, of the 19 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Miami has a record of 6-3 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Marlins.
- Miami has scored 203 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.33 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 24
|@ Rockies
|W 10-2
|Sandy Alcantara vs Karl Kauffmann
|May 25
|@ Rockies
|L 7-6
|Braxton Garrett vs Kyle Freeland
|May 26
|@ Angels
|W 6-2
|Jesús Luzardo vs Reid Detmers
|May 27
|@ Angels
|W 8-5
|Edward Cabrera vs -
|May 28
|@ Angels
|W 2-0
|Eury Pérez vs Patrick Sandoval
|May 30
|Padres
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Ryan Weathers
|May 31
|Padres
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Blake Snell
|June 1
|Padres
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Joe Musgrove
|June 2
|Athletics
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs James Kaprielian
|June 3
|Athletics
|-
|Eury Pérez vs Luis Medina
|June 4
|Athletics
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Paul Blackburn
