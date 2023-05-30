Marlins vs. Padres: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins play Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres at LoanDepot park on Tuesday. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
The favored Marlins have -130 moneyline odds against the underdog Padres, who are listed at +110. Miami is favored on the run line (-1.5). A 7.5-run over/under has been set in this contest.
Marlins vs. Padres Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Marlins
|-130
|+110
|7.5
|-120
|+100
|-1.5
|+155
|-190
Marlins Recent Betting Performance
- In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Marlins have a record of 1-3.
- The Marlins and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Marlins are undefeated against the spread in their last two chances.
Discover More About This Game
Marlins Betting Records & Stats
- The Marlins have won 57.9% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (11-8).
- Miami has an 8-5 record (winning 61.5% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Marlins' implied win probability is 56.5%.
- In the 53 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Miami, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-26-4).
- The Marlins have had a run line set for only two outings this season, and covered in both.
Marlins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|14-11
|14-15
|13-14
|14-12
|20-18
|7-8
