Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins play Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres at LoanDepot park on Tuesday. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Marlins have -130 moneyline odds against the underdog Padres, who are listed at +110. Miami is favored on the run line (-1.5). A 7.5-run over/under has been set in this contest.

Marlins vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023

6:40 PM ET

Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -130 +110 7.5 -120 +100 -1.5 +155 -190

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Marlins have a record of 1-3.

The Marlins and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Marlins are undefeated against the spread in their last two chances.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have won 57.9% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (11-8).

Miami has an 8-5 record (winning 61.5% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Marlins' implied win probability is 56.5%.

In the 53 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Miami, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-26-4).

The Marlins have had a run line set for only two outings this season, and covered in both.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-11 14-15 13-14 14-12 20-18 7-8

