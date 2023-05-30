Ryan Weathers takes the mound for the San Diego Padres on Tuesday at LoanDepot park against Yuli Gurriel and the Miami Marlins. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins average one home run per game to rank 24th in MLB action with 53 total home runs.

Miami ranks 19th in MLB, slugging .398.

The Marlins' .258 batting average is ninth-best in MLB.

Miami scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (203 total, 3.8 per game).

The Marlins rank 19th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .316.

The Marlins' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 13th in baseball.

The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Miami's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors.

Miami has the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.33).

The Marlins have the 22nd-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.352).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Sandy Alcantara (2-5 with a 5.00 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 11th of the season.

The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.

Alcantara has registered three quality starts this season.

Alcantara will aim to pitch five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.3 frames per outing.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 5/24/2023 Rockies W 10-2 Away Sandy Alcantara Karl Kauffmann 5/25/2023 Rockies L 7-6 Away Braxton Garrett Kyle Freeland 5/26/2023 Angels W 6-2 Away Jesús Luzardo Reid Detmers 5/27/2023 Angels W 8-5 Away Edward Cabrera - 5/28/2023 Angels W 2-0 Away Eury Pérez Patrick Sandoval 5/30/2023 Padres - Home Sandy Alcantara Ryan Weathers 5/31/2023 Padres - Home Braxton Garrett Blake Snell 6/1/2023 Padres - Home Jesús Luzardo Joe Musgrove 6/2/2023 Athletics - Home Edward Cabrera James Kaprielian 6/3/2023 Athletics - Home Eury Pérez Luis Medina 6/4/2023 Athletics - Home Sandy Alcantara Paul Blackburn

