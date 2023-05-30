Jorge Soler's Miami Marlins (28-26) and Juan Soto's San Diego Padres (24-29) will match up in the series opener on Tuesday, May 30 at LoanDepot park. The contest will begin at 6:40 PM ET.

The Marlins are listed as -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Padres (+115). Miami is favored on the run line (-1.5). An 8-run total has been set in this game.

Marlins vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara - MIA (2-5, 5.00 ERA) vs Ryan Weathers - SD (1-3, 3.94 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marlins vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Marlins versus Padres game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Marlins (-135) in this matchup, means that you think the Marlins will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.41 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Jorge Soler hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Marlins vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have been favored 19 times and won 11, or 57.9%, of those games.

The Marlins have a 6-3 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins were favored on the moneyline in four of their last 10 games, and they went 1-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Padres have been underdogs in 20 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (40%) in those contests.

The Padres have a win-loss record of 2-6 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Padres have been underdogs twice and lost both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Diego and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Marlins vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jon Berti 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+200) Luis Arraez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+170) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+110) Garrett Cooper 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Jean Segura 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+185)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Marlins, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 4th

Think the Marlins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Miami and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.