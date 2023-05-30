Sportsbooks have set player props for Jorge Soler, Juan Soto and others when the Miami Marlins host the San Diego Padres at LoanDepot park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Padres Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSFL

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcantara Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Alcantara Stats

Sandy Alcantara (2-5) will take the mound for the Marlins, his 11th start of the season.

He has three quality starts in 10 chances this season.

Alcantara has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 27-year-old's 5.00 ERA ranks 65th, 1.238 WHIP ranks 40th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 42nd among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Alcantara Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rockies May. 24 6.0 4 2 2 3 3 at Giants May. 19 5.2 5 4 4 5 3 vs. Reds May. 13 7.2 7 6 6 9 2 at Cubs May. 7 8.1 9 2 2 9 0 vs. Braves May. 2 5.0 6 3 3 5 3

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Soler Stats

Soler has 50 hits with 10 doubles, 17 home runs, 19 walks and 35 RBI.

He's slashed .254/.329/.563 so far this year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Angels May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Angels May. 27 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Angels May. 26 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 at Rockies May. 25 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 at Rockies May. 24 2-for-4 2 1 1 5

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Arraez Stats

Luis Arraez has 11 doubles, a triple, a home run, 17 walks and 20 RBI (68 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .376/.433/.464 so far this season.

Arraez heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a double, two walks and four RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels May. 28 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Angels May. 27 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Angels May. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Rockies May. 24 1-for-3 1 0 2 2 0 at Rockies May. 23 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Soto Stats

Soto has recorded 47 hits with 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .261/.422/.506 on the season.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees May. 28 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 27 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 26 2-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Nationals May. 25 1-for-1 2 0 0 1 0 at Nationals May. 24 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Bogaerts Stats

Xander Bogaerts has seven doubles, seven home runs, 25 walks and 19 RBI (49 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He's slashing .253/.345/.397 on the year.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 27 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 26 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 at Nationals May. 25 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 1 at Nationals May. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

