Top Player Prop Bets for Marlins vs. Padres on May 30, 2023
Sportsbooks have set player props for Jorge Soler, Juan Soto and others when the Miami Marlins host the San Diego Padres at LoanDepot park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Marlins vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Sandy Alcantara Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -145)
Alcantara Stats
- Sandy Alcantara (2-5) will take the mound for the Marlins, his 11th start of the season.
- He has three quality starts in 10 chances this season.
- Alcantara has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- The 27-year-old's 5.00 ERA ranks 65th, 1.238 WHIP ranks 40th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 42nd among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Alcantara Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rockies
|May. 24
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|3
|3
|at Giants
|May. 19
|5.2
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|vs. Reds
|May. 13
|7.2
|7
|6
|6
|9
|2
|at Cubs
|May. 7
|8.1
|9
|2
|2
|9
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 2
|5.0
|6
|3
|3
|5
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Sandy Alcantara's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Soler Stats
- Soler has 50 hits with 10 doubles, 17 home runs, 19 walks and 35 RBI.
- He's slashed .254/.329/.563 so far this year.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Angels
|May. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|May. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Angels
|May. 26
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Rockies
|May. 25
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|at Rockies
|May. 24
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Arraez Stats
- Luis Arraez has 11 doubles, a triple, a home run, 17 walks and 20 RBI (68 total hits). He has swiped one base.
- He has a slash line of .376/.433/.464 so far this season.
- Arraez heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a double, two walks and four RBI.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Angels
|May. 28
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Angels
|May. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Angels
|May. 26
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 24
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 23
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Jorge Soler, Luis Arraez or other Marlins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Soto Stats
- Soto has recorded 47 hits with 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashing .261/.422/.506 on the season.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|May. 28
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 27
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 26
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 25
|1-for-1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 24
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Xander Bogaerts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Bogaerts Stats
- Xander Bogaerts has seven doubles, seven home runs, 25 walks and 19 RBI (49 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.
- He's slashing .253/.345/.397 on the year.
Bogaerts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|May. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 27
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 26
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Nationals
|May. 25
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Nationals
|May. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Juan Soto, Xander Bogaerts or other Padres players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.