The Miami Marlins (28-26) host the San Diego Padres (24-29) to open a three-game series at LoanDepot park, with first pitch at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday. The Marlins are coming off a series victory over the Angels, and the Padres a series loss to the Yankees.

The Marlins will give the nod to Sandy Alcantara (2-5, 5.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Padres will turn to Ryan Weathers (1-3, 3.94 ERA).

Marlins vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Probable Pitchers: Alcantara - MIA (2-5, 5.00 ERA) vs Weathers - SD (1-3, 3.94 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sandy Alcantara

The Marlins' Alcantara (2-5) will make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 5.00 ERA this season with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.9 walks per nine across 10 games.

He has earned a quality start three times in 10 starts this season.

Alcantara has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Weathers

Weathers makes the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.94 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

During seven games this season, the 23-year-old has a 3.94 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .240 to his opponents.

Weathers has one quality start under his belt this year.

Weathers is looking for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.2 frames per start.

