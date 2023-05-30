Nick Fortes -- hitting .324 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the San Diego Padres, with Ryan Weathers on the hill, on May 30 at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Angels.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers

Ryan Weathers TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is batting .243 with a double, three home runs and six walks.

In 19 of 33 games this year (57.6%) Fortes has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (18.2%).

Looking at the 33 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (9.1%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Fortes has driven in a run in seven games this year (21.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight games this year (24.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 13 .300 AVG .125 .323 OBP .205 .400 SLG .125 1 XBH 0 1 HR 0 4 RBI 1 4/1 K/BB 13/4 1 SB 0 Home Away 13 GP 20 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (50.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (25.0%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (20.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings