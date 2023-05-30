Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Padres - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Nick Fortes -- hitting .324 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the San Diego Padres, with Ryan Weathers on the hill, on May 30 at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Angels.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is batting .243 with a double, three home runs and six walks.
- In 19 of 33 games this year (57.6%) Fortes has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (18.2%).
- Looking at the 33 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (9.1%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Fortes has driven in a run in seven games this year (21.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in eight games this year (24.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|.300
|AVG
|.125
|.323
|OBP
|.205
|.400
|SLG
|.125
|1
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|1
|4/1
|K/BB
|13/4
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|20
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (50.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (25.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (20.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 58 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- The Padres will send Weathers (1-3) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.94 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 3.94, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .240 against him.
