Nick Fortes -- hitting .324 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the San Diego Padres, with Ryan Weathers on the hill, on May 30 at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Angels.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Fortes At The Plate

  • Fortes is batting .243 with a double, three home runs and six walks.
  • In 19 of 33 games this year (57.6%) Fortes has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (18.2%).
  • Looking at the 33 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (9.1%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Fortes has driven in a run in seven games this year (21.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in eight games this year (24.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 13
.300 AVG .125
.323 OBP .205
.400 SLG .125
1 XBH 0
1 HR 0
4 RBI 1
4/1 K/BB 13/4
1 SB 0
Home Away
13 GP 20
9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (50.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (25.0%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (20.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
  • Padres pitchers combine to give up 58 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • The Padres will send Weathers (1-3) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.94 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 23-year-old has an ERA of 3.94, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .240 against him.
