Yuli Gurriel and his .465 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (114 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the San Diego Padres and Ryan Weathers on May 30 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

  • Gurriel has four doubles, two triples, three home runs and 10 walks while hitting .297.
  • Gurriel has gotten a hit in 23 of 32 games this season (71.9%), including nine multi-hit games (28.1%).
  • He has homered in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Gurriel has had an RBI in 12 games this year.
  • He has scored in 10 of 32 games (31.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 13
.242 AVG .265
.265 OBP .315
.303 SLG .469
2 XBH 4
0 HR 3
0 RBI 7
4/0 K/BB 5/4
0 SB 1
Home Away
12 GP 20
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (80.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (35.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (50.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres' 4.01 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Padres allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (58 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Weathers (1-3 with a 3.94 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season.
  • The lefty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.94, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .240 against him.
