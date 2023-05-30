Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Padres - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Yuli Gurriel and his .465 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (114 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the San Diego Padres and Ryan Weathers on May 30 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel has four doubles, two triples, three home runs and 10 walks while hitting .297.
- Gurriel has gotten a hit in 23 of 32 games this season (71.9%), including nine multi-hit games (28.1%).
- He has homered in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has had an RBI in 12 games this year.
- He has scored in 10 of 32 games (31.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|.242
|AVG
|.265
|.265
|OBP
|.315
|.303
|SLG
|.469
|2
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|3
|0
|RBI
|7
|4/0
|K/BB
|5/4
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|20
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (80.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (35.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (15.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (50.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 4.01 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (58 total, 1.1 per game).
- Weathers (1-3 with a 3.94 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In seven games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.94, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .240 against him.
