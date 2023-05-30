Yuli Gurriel and his .465 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (114 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the San Diego Padres and Ryan Weathers on May 30 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers

Ryan Weathers TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yuli Gurriel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel has four doubles, two triples, three home runs and 10 walks while hitting .297.

Gurriel has gotten a hit in 23 of 32 games this season (71.9%), including nine multi-hit games (28.1%).

He has homered in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has had an RBI in 12 games this year.

He has scored in 10 of 32 games (31.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 .242 AVG .265 .265 OBP .315 .303 SLG .469 2 XBH 4 0 HR 3 0 RBI 7 4/0 K/BB 5/4 0 SB 1 Home Away 12 GP 20 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (80.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (35.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (50.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings