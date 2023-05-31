Bryan De La Cruz and his .422 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (71 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the San Diego Padres and Blake Snell on May 31 at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Padres.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Padres Starter: Blake Snell

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is batting .301 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 53rd in the league in slugging.

De La Cruz has gotten at least one hit in 65.3% of his games this season (32 of 49), with more than one hit 14 times (28.6%).

In 14.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 28.6% of his games this year, De La Cruz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 17 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 .241 AVG .270 .241 OBP .329 .259 SLG .429 1 XBH 6 0 HR 2 1 RBI 9 21/0 K/BB 19/6 0 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 26 17 (73.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (30.8%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (15.4%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

