Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Padres - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bryan De La Cruz and his .422 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (71 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the San Diego Padres and Blake Snell on May 31 at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Padres.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is batting .301 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 53rd in the league in slugging.
- De La Cruz has gotten at least one hit in 65.3% of his games this season (32 of 49), with more than one hit 14 times (28.6%).
- In 14.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28.6% of his games this year, De La Cruz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|.241
|AVG
|.270
|.241
|OBP
|.329
|.259
|SLG
|.429
|1
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|1
|RBI
|9
|21/0
|K/BB
|19/6
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|26
|17 (73.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (57.7%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (30.8%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (34.6%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (15.4%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (26.9%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Padres' 4.01 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (59 total, 1.1 per game).
- Snell gets the start for the Padres, his 11th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 5.22 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.22, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .244 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.