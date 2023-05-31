The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Cooper (.154 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Padres.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Cooper? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper is hitting .235 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.

In 26 of 39 games this season (66.7%) Cooper has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (15.4%).

In five games this season, he has homered (12.8%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).

Cooper has driven in a run in 13 games this season (33.3%), including six games with more than one RBI (15.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 10 times this season (25.6%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 10 .259 AVG .289 .273 OBP .349 .352 SLG .500 2 XBH 4 1 HR 2 4 RBI 9 16/0 K/BB 13/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 20 14 (73.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (60.0%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (20.0%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (35.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings