Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Padres - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Cooper (.154 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Padres.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper is hitting .235 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.
- In 26 of 39 games this season (66.7%) Cooper has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (15.4%).
- In five games this season, he has homered (12.8%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Cooper has driven in a run in 13 games this season (33.3%), including six games with more than one RBI (15.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 10 times this season (25.6%), including one multi-run game.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|.259
|AVG
|.289
|.273
|OBP
|.349
|.352
|SLG
|.500
|2
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|9
|16/0
|K/BB
|13/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|20
|14 (73.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (60.0%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.0%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (35.0%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (20.0%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (35.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (59 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres will send Snell (1-6) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 1-6 with a 5.22 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.22, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .244 against him.
