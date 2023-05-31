The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Hampson (.241 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Hampson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

Hampson is hitting .243 with nine doubles, a home run and seven walks.

In 22 of 37 games this year (59.5%) Hampson has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (8.1%).

He has homered in only one game this year.

In seven games this year (18.9%), Hampson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 of 37 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 .308 AVG .235 .379 OBP .235 .577 SLG .324 5 XBH 3 1 HR 0 3 RBI 4 8/2 K/BB 9/0 1 SB 1 Home Away 15 GP 22 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.5%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (22.7%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (18.2%)

Padres Pitching Rankings