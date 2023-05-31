Garrett Hampson Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Padres - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Hampson (.241 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Padres.
Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Garrett Hampson At The Plate
- Hampson is hitting .243 with nine doubles, a home run and seven walks.
- In 22 of 37 games this year (59.5%) Hampson has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (8.1%).
- He has homered in only one game this year.
- In seven games this year (18.9%), Hampson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 of 37 games so far this year.
Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|.308
|AVG
|.235
|.379
|OBP
|.235
|.577
|SLG
|.324
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|8/2
|K/BB
|9/0
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|22
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (63.6%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.5%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (22.7%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (18.2%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Padres' 4.01 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 59 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Snell makes the start for the Padres, his 11th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 5.22 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, the lefty tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.22, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .244 against him.
