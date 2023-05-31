Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Padres - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins and Jean Segura, who went 1-for-5 last time out, take on Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is batting .198 with three doubles, a triple and 12 walks.
- Segura has had a hit in 23 of 46 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits nine times (19.6%).
- In 46 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Segura has driven in a run in six games this season (13.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in 11 of 46 games so far this season.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.200
|AVG
|.172
|.254
|OBP
|.213
|.218
|SLG
|.207
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|0
|11/4
|K/BB
|11/2
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|22
|15 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (36.4%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (22.7%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (9.1%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Padres have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (59 total, 1.1 per game).
- Snell (1-6) takes the mound for the Padres in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 5.22 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.22, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .244 against him.
