The Miami Marlins and Jean Segura, who went 1-for-5 last time out, take on Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 against the Padres.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jean Segura? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jean Segura At The Plate

  • Segura is batting .198 with three doubles, a triple and 12 walks.
  • Segura has had a hit in 23 of 46 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits nine times (19.6%).
  • In 46 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Segura has driven in a run in six games this season (13.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in 11 of 46 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 16
.200 AVG .172
.254 OBP .213
.218 SLG .207
1 XBH 2
0 HR 0
3 RBI 0
11/4 K/BB 11/2
1 SB 1
Home Away
24 GP 22
15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (36.4%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%)
7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (18.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (9.1%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Padres have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (59 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Snell (1-6) takes the mound for the Padres in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 5.22 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.22, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .244 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.