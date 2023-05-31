The Miami Marlins and Jean Segura, who went 1-for-5 last time out, take on Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 against the Padres.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jean Segura? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is batting .198 with three doubles, a triple and 12 walks.

Segura has had a hit in 23 of 46 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits nine times (19.6%).

In 46 games played this season, he has not homered.

Segura has driven in a run in six games this season (13.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in 11 of 46 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .200 AVG .172 .254 OBP .213 .218 SLG .207 1 XBH 2 0 HR 0 3 RBI 0 11/4 K/BB 11/2 1 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 22 15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (36.4%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (9.1%)

Padres Pitching Rankings