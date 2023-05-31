Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .289 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the mound, on May 31 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Padres.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Padres Starter: Blake Snell

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti has five doubles, two home runs and 13 walks while batting .275.

In 69.6% of his 46 games this season, Berti has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 46 games played this year, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

Berti has driven in a run in eight games this season (17.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 37.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.7%.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 18 .264 AVG .267 .298 OBP .333 .302 SLG .417 2 XBH 5 0 HR 2 4 RBI 4 9/3 K/BB 14/6 2 SB 4 Home Away 19 GP 27 13 (68.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (70.4%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (18.5%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.4%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (18.5%)

Padres Pitching Rankings