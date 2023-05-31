Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Padres - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .289 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the mound, on May 31 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Padres.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti has five doubles, two home runs and 13 walks while batting .275.
- In 69.6% of his 46 games this season, Berti has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 46 games played this year, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- Berti has driven in a run in eight games this season (17.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 37.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.7%.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|18
|.264
|AVG
|.267
|.298
|OBP
|.333
|.302
|SLG
|.417
|2
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|4
|9/3
|K/BB
|14/6
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|27
|13 (68.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (70.4%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (18.5%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.4%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (18.5%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Padres have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 59 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- The Padres will send Snell (1-6) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 1-6 with a 5.22 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, the left-hander tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 5.22 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .244 to opposing hitters.
