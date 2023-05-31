Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .289 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the mound, on May 31 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Padres.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jon Berti At The Plate

  • Berti has five doubles, two home runs and 13 walks while batting .275.
  • In 69.6% of his 46 games this season, Berti has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 46 games played this year, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Berti has driven in a run in eight games this season (17.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 37.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.7%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 18
.264 AVG .267
.298 OBP .333
.302 SLG .417
2 XBH 5
0 HR 2
4 RBI 4
9/3 K/BB 14/6
2 SB 4
Home Away
19 GP 27
13 (68.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (70.4%)
5 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (18.5%)
5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.4%)
3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (18.5%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Padres have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.01).
  • Padres pitchers combine to allow 59 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • The Padres will send Snell (1-6) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 1-6 with a 5.22 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, the left-hander tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • The 30-year-old has a 5.22 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .244 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.