Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Padres - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jorge Soler -- with a slugging percentage of .767 in his past 10 games, including six home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the mound, on May 31 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Explore More About This Game
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler has 50 hits, which leads Miami hitters this season, while batting .250 with 27 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 94th, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.
- Soler has reached base via a hit in 31 games this year (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 15 games this season (28.3%), leaving the park in 7.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Soler has had an RBI in 18 games this year (34.0%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (18.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 24 of 53 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.254
|AVG
|.215
|.306
|OBP
|.311
|.567
|SLG
|.446
|11
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|9
|19/4
|K/BB
|21/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|28
|15 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (57.1%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (28.6%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (57.1%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|9 (32.1%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (39.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Padres have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (59 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres are sending Snell (1-6) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 1-6 with a 5.22 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the lefty threw five innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.22, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .244 against him.
