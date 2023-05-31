Jorge Soler -- with a slugging percentage of .767 in his past 10 games, including six home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the mound, on May 31 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Explore More About This Game

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler has 50 hits, which leads Miami hitters this season, while batting .250 with 27 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 94th, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.

Soler has reached base via a hit in 31 games this year (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 15 games this season (28.3%), leaving the park in 7.6% of his trips to the dish.

Soler has had an RBI in 18 games this year (34.0%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (18.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 24 of 53 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .254 AVG .215 .306 OBP .311 .567 SLG .446 11 XBH 7 5 HR 4 11 RBI 9 19/4 K/BB 21/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 28 15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (57.1%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (28.6%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (57.1%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ HR 9 (32.1%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (39.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings