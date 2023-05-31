Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Padres - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-5 in his most recent game, Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Blake Snell) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Padres.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez has an OPS of .894, fueled by an OBP of .432 to go with a slugging percentage of .462. All three of those stats are tops among Miami hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks first and he is 60th in slugging.
- Arraez enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .421.
- In 82.0% of his 50 games this season, Arraez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in only one game this year.
- Arraez has had an RBI in 16 games this year (32.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.0%).
- He has scored in 17 of 50 games (34.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|.393
|AVG
|.403
|.441
|OBP
|.471
|.426
|SLG
|.548
|2
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|6
|3/5
|K/BB
|6/8
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|25
|20 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (84.0%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (44.0%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (44.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.0%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (32.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (59 total, 1.1 per game).
- Snell (1-6) takes the mound for the Padres in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 5.22 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 5.22 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .244 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.