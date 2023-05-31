After going 2-for-5 in his most recent game, Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Blake Snell) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Padres.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

  • Arraez has an OPS of .894, fueled by an OBP of .432 to go with a slugging percentage of .462. All three of those stats are tops among Miami hitters this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks first and he is 60th in slugging.
  • Arraez enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .421.
  • In 82.0% of his 50 games this season, Arraez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in only one game this year.
  • Arraez has had an RBI in 16 games this year (32.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.0%).
  • He has scored in 17 of 50 games (34.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 16
.393 AVG .403
.441 OBP .471
.426 SLG .548
2 XBH 6
0 HR 1
7 RBI 6
3/5 K/BB 6/8
1 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 25
20 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (84.0%)
10 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (44.0%)
6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.0%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (59 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Snell (1-6) takes the mound for the Padres in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 5.22 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last pitched on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 5.22 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .244 to his opponents.
