After going 2-for-5 in his most recent game, Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Blake Snell) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

LoanDepot park

Padres Starter: Blake Snell

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez has an OPS of .894, fueled by an OBP of .432 to go with a slugging percentage of .462. All three of those stats are tops among Miami hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks first and he is 60th in slugging.

Arraez enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .421.

In 82.0% of his 50 games this season, Arraez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

He has homered in only one game this year.

Arraez has had an RBI in 16 games this year (32.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.0%).

He has scored in 17 of 50 games (34.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 16 .393 AVG .403 .441 OBP .471 .426 SLG .548 2 XBH 6 0 HR 1 7 RBI 6 3/5 K/BB 6/8 1 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 25 20 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (84.0%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (44.0%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.0%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

