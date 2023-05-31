Wednesday's contest between the Miami Marlins (28-27) and San Diego Padres (25-29) squaring off at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Marlins, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on May 31.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Blake Snell (1-6) to the mound, while Braxton Garrett (1-2) will take the ball for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Marlins vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Marlins 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 4-1.

When it comes to the total, Miami and its foes are 5-4-1 in its last 10 contests.

The Marlins' record against the spread is 2-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set spreads in three of those matchups).

The Marlins have been underdogs in 30 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (50%) in those contests.

Miami has a win-loss record of 12-15 when favored by +100 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Miami is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.8 runs per game (207 total).

The Marlins have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.38) in the majors this season.

