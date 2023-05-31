Marlins vs. Padres: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Jorge Soler and Rougned Odor hit the field when the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres meet on Wednesday at LoanDepot park.
Oddsmakers list the Padres as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Marlins +100 moneyline odds. San Diego is the favorite on the run line (-1.5). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).
Rep your team with officially licensed Marlins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Marlins vs. Padres Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Padres
|-120
|+100
|8.5
|-105
|-115
|-1.5
|+140
|-165
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Marlins Recent Betting Performance
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 4-1.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Marlins and their foes are 5-4-1 in their previous 10 contests.
- The Marlins have put together a 2-1-0 record against the spread over their past 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in three of those games).
Explore More About This Game
Marlins Betting Records & Stats
- The Marlins have come away with 15 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Miami has won 12 of its 27 games, or 44.4%, when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.
- So far this season, Miami and its opponents have hit the over in 24 of its 54 games with a total.
- In three games with a line this season, the Marlins have a mark of 2-1-0 against the spread.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Marlins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|14-12
|14-15
|13-14
|14-13
|20-18
|7-9
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.