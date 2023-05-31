Jorge Soler and Rougned Odor hit the field when the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres meet on Wednesday at LoanDepot park.

Oddsmakers list the Padres as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Marlins +100 moneyline odds. San Diego is the favorite on the run line (-1.5). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Marlins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marlins vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -120 +100 8.5 -105 -115 -1.5 +140 -165

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 4-1.

When it comes to the over/under, the Marlins and their foes are 5-4-1 in their previous 10 contests.

The Marlins have put together a 2-1-0 record against the spread over their past 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in three of those games).

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have come away with 15 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Miami has won 12 of its 27 games, or 44.4%, when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Miami and its opponents have hit the over in 24 of its 54 games with a total.

In three games with a line this season, the Marlins have a mark of 2-1-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-12 14-15 13-14 14-13 20-18 7-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.