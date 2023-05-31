How to Watch the Marlins vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bryan De La Cruz and the Miami Marlins head into a matchup with Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins' 54 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.
- Miami ranks 19th in the majors with a .398 team slugging percentage.
- The Marlins' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.
- Miami has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 207 (3.8 per game).
- The Marlins have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Marlins rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.
- Miami strikes out 9.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-best in MLB.
- Miami has pitched to a 4.38 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.
- The Marlins rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.366 WHIP this season.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Marlins' Braxton Garrett (1-2) will make his 10th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.
- He has earned a quality start one time in nine starts this season.
- Garrett will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/25/2023
|Rockies
|L 7-6
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Kyle Freeland
|5/26/2023
|Angels
|W 6-2
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Reid Detmers
|5/27/2023
|Angels
|W 8-5
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|-
|5/28/2023
|Angels
|W 2-0
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Patrick Sandoval
|5/30/2023
|Padres
|L 9-4
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Ryan Weathers
|5/31/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Blake Snell
|6/1/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Joe Musgrove
|6/2/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|Hogan Harris
|6/3/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Luis Medina
|6/4/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Paul Blackburn
|6/5/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|-
