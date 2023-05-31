Bryan De La Cruz and the Miami Marlins head into a matchup with Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins' 54 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.

Miami ranks 19th in the majors with a .398 team slugging percentage.

The Marlins' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.

Miami has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 207 (3.8 per game).

The Marlins have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Marlins rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

Miami strikes out 9.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-best in MLB.

Miami has pitched to a 4.38 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

The Marlins rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.366 WHIP this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins' Braxton Garrett (1-2) will make his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

He has earned a quality start one time in nine starts this season.

Garrett will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 5/25/2023 Rockies L 7-6 Away Braxton Garrett Kyle Freeland 5/26/2023 Angels W 6-2 Away Jesús Luzardo Reid Detmers 5/27/2023 Angels W 8-5 Away Edward Cabrera - 5/28/2023 Angels W 2-0 Away Eury Pérez Patrick Sandoval 5/30/2023 Padres L 9-4 Home Sandy Alcantara Ryan Weathers 5/31/2023 Padres - Home Braxton Garrett Blake Snell 6/1/2023 Padres - Home Jesús Luzardo Joe Musgrove 6/2/2023 Athletics - Home Edward Cabrera Hogan Harris 6/3/2023 Athletics - Home Eury Pérez Luis Medina 6/4/2023 Athletics - Home Sandy Alcantara Paul Blackburn 6/5/2023 Royals - Home Braxton Garrett -

