Juan Soto will lead the way for the San Diego Padres (25-29) on Wednesday, May 31, when they clash with Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins (28-27) at LoanDepot park at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Padres have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +100. San Diego is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The contest's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Marlins vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell - SD (1-6, 5.22 ERA) vs Braxton Garrett - MIA (1-2, 4.50 ERA)

Marlins vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Marlins vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have been favorites in 32 games this season and won 16 (50%) of those contests.

The Padres have a record of 15-14 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (51.7% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres went 4-3 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), San Diego and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Marlins have been victorious in 15, or 50%, of the 30 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Marlins have been victorious 12 times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.

Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Marlins vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jorge Soler 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+145) Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Yuli Gurriel 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+170) Luis Arraez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+200) Jean Segura 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+195)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 4th

