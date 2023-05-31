Player prop betting options for Juan Soto, Jorge Soler and others are available in the San Diego Padres-Miami Marlins matchup at LoanDepot park on Wednesday, starting at 6:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Padres Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Soler Stats

Soler has 50 hits with 10 doubles, 17 home runs, 21 walks and 35 RBI.

He has a .250/.330/.555 slash line on the season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Padres May. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Angels May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Angels May. 27 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Angels May. 26 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 at Rockies May. 25 3-for-5 2 1 2 6

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Arraez Stats

Luis Arraez has 11 doubles, a triple, a home run, 17 walks and 20 RBI (70 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashed .376/.432/.462 so far this year.

Arraez brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .421 with a double, two walks and four RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres May. 30 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Angels May. 28 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Angels May. 27 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Angels May. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Rockies May. 24 1-for-3 1 0 2 2 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Blake Snell Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Snell Stats

Blake Snell (1-6) will take the mound for the Padres, his 11th start of the season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

In 10 starts, Snell has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of five frames per outing.

Snell Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Nationals May. 25 5.0 4 1 1 6 4 vs. Red Sox May. 19 4.0 5 6 6 5 2 at Dodgers May. 12 6.0 4 2 2 4 4 vs. Dodgers May. 6 6.0 1 2 2 6 3 vs. Reds May. 1 6.0 8 3 3 7 0

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Soto Stats

Soto has 14 doubles, 10 home runs, 52 walks and 26 RBI (49 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He's slashed .268/.430/.508 on the year.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins May. 30 2-for-3 1 0 2 2 1 at Yankees May. 28 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 27 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 26 2-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Nationals May. 25 1-for-1 2 0 0 1 0

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Bogaerts Stats

Xander Bogaerts has seven doubles, seven home runs, 25 walks and 20 RBI (51 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .256/.346/.397 on the year.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins May. 30 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Yankees May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 27 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 26 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 at Nationals May. 25 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 1

