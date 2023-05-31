Top Player Prop Bets for Marlins vs. Padres on May 31, 2023
Player prop betting options for Juan Soto, Jorge Soler and others are available in the San Diego Padres-Miami Marlins matchup at LoanDepot park on Wednesday, starting at 6:40 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Soler Stats
- Soler has 50 hits with 10 doubles, 17 home runs, 21 walks and 35 RBI.
- He has a .250/.330/.555 slash line on the season.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Padres
|May. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|May. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|May. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Angels
|May. 26
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Rockies
|May. 25
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|6
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Arraez Stats
- Luis Arraez has 11 doubles, a triple, a home run, 17 walks and 20 RBI (70 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He's slashed .376/.432/.462 so far this year.
- Arraez brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .421 with a double, two walks and four RBI.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|May. 30
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Angels
|May. 28
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Angels
|May. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Angels
|May. 26
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 24
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Blake Snell Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Snell Stats
- Blake Snell (1-6) will take the mound for the Padres, his 11th start of the season.
- In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.
- In 10 starts, Snell has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of five frames per outing.
Snell Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Nationals
|May. 25
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|6
|4
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 19
|4.0
|5
|6
|6
|5
|2
|at Dodgers
|May. 12
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|4
|4
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 6
|6.0
|1
|2
|2
|6
|3
|vs. Reds
|May. 1
|6.0
|8
|3
|3
|7
|0
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Soto Stats
- Soto has 14 doubles, 10 home runs, 52 walks and 26 RBI (49 total hits). He has stolen five bases.
- He's slashed .268/.430/.508 on the year.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|May. 30
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Yankees
|May. 28
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 27
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 26
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 25
|1-for-1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
Xander Bogaerts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Bogaerts Stats
- Xander Bogaerts has seven doubles, seven home runs, 25 walks and 20 RBI (51 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a slash line of .256/.346/.397 on the year.
Bogaerts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|May. 30
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 27
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 26
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Nationals
|May. 25
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
