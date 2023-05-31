The San Diego Padres (25-29) and Miami Marlins (28-27) meet on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET, at LoanDepot park.

The Padres will call on Blake Snell (1-6) against the Marlins and Braxton Garrett (1-2).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Marlins vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Snell - SD (1-6, 5.22 ERA) vs Garrett - MIA (1-2, 4.50 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett

Garrett makes the start for the Marlins, his 10th of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, the left-hander threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

In 10 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.50, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .289 against him.

Garrett has one quality start under his belt this year.

Garrett is aiming for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.8 innings per start.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Blake Snell

The Padres will hand the ball to Snell (1-6) for his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run in five innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with an ERA of 5.22, a 1.74 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.560.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

In 10 starts, Snell has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of five frames per outing.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.