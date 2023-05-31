Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Padres - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nick Fortes -- hitting .324 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the mound, on May 31 at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Angels.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Fortes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes has a double, three home runs and six walks while batting .243.
- In 57.6% of his games this season (19 of 33), Fortes has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (18.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 9.1% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In seven games this season (21.2%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in eight of 33 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|.300
|AVG
|.125
|.323
|OBP
|.205
|.400
|SLG
|.125
|1
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|1
|4/1
|K/BB
|13/4
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|20
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (50.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (25.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (20.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 59 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- The Padres will send Snell (1-6) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 1-6 with a 5.22 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.22, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .244 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.