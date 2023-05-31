Nick Fortes -- hitting .324 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the mound, on May 31 at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Angels.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes has a double, three home runs and six walks while batting .243.

In 57.6% of his games this season (19 of 33), Fortes has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (18.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 9.1% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In seven games this season (21.2%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight of 33 games so far this season.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 13 .300 AVG .125 .323 OBP .205 .400 SLG .125 1 XBH 0 1 HR 0 4 RBI 1 4/1 K/BB 13/4 1 SB 0 Home Away 13 GP 20 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (50.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (25.0%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (20.0%)

