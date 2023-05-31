Nick Fortes -- hitting .324 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the mound, on May 31 at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Angels.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Fortes At The Plate

  • Fortes has a double, three home runs and six walks while batting .243.
  • In 57.6% of his games this season (19 of 33), Fortes has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (18.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in 9.1% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In seven games this season (21.2%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in eight of 33 games so far this season.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 13
.300 AVG .125
.323 OBP .205
.400 SLG .125
1 XBH 0
1 HR 0
4 RBI 1
4/1 K/BB 13/4
1 SB 0
Home Away
13 GP 20
9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (50.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (25.0%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (20.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to give up 59 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • The Padres will send Snell (1-6) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 1-6 with a 5.22 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.22, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .244 against him.
