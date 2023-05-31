Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Padres - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Yuli Gurriel (batting .400 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel has four doubles, two triples, three home runs and 12 walks while hitting .289.
- Gurriel has gotten at least one hit in 69.7% of his games this year (23 of 33), with multiple hits nine times (27.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has driven in a run in 12 games this season (36.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In 10 games this season (30.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|.242
|AVG
|.265
|.265
|OBP
|.315
|.303
|SLG
|.469
|2
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|3
|0
|RBI
|7
|4/0
|K/BB
|5/4
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|20
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (80.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (35.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (15.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (50.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Padres have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- The Padres rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (59 total, 1.1 per game).
- Snell makes the start for the Padres, his 11th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 5.22 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the lefty threw five innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.22, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .244 against him.
