Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Padres - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz (.422 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz has 10 doubles, seven home runs and 16 walks while batting .296.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 61st in the league in slugging.
- In 64.0% of his games this season (32 of 50), De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (28.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 50), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- De La Cruz has an RBI in 14 of 50 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 34.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (12.0%).
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|.241
|AVG
|.270
|.241
|OBP
|.329
|.259
|SLG
|.429
|1
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|1
|RBI
|9
|21/0
|K/BB
|19/6
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|26
|17 (70.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (57.7%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (30.8%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (34.6%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (15.4%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (26.9%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (59 total, 1.1 per game).
- Musgrove (2-2) takes the mound for the Padres in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 5.64 ERA in 30 1/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the New York Yankees, the righty went 6 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.64, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .278 against him.
