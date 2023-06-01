The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz (.422 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz has 10 doubles, seven home runs and 16 walks while batting .296.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 61st in the league in slugging.

In 64.0% of his games this season (32 of 50), De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (28.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 14.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 50), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

De La Cruz has an RBI in 14 of 50 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 34.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (12.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 .241 AVG .270 .241 OBP .329 .259 SLG .429 1 XBH 6 0 HR 2 1 RBI 9 21/0 K/BB 19/6 0 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 26 17 (70.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (30.8%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (15.4%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

Padres Pitching Rankings