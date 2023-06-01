Caleb Martin and his Miami Heat teammates take the court versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last time on the court, a 103-84 win over the Celtics, Martin totaled 26 points and 10 rebounds.

In this piece we'll examine Martin's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Caleb Martin Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 9.6 16.4 Rebounds 6.5 4.8 5.8 Assists -- 1.6 1.8 PRA 24.5 16 24 PR 22.5 14.4 22.2 3PM 2.5 1.2 2.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Caleb Martin's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Caleb Martin Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Caleb Martin has made 3.6 field goals per game, which adds up to 7.9% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 1.2 threes per game, or 8.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets concede 112.5 points per contest, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Nuggets have conceded 40.8 rebounds per game, which is best in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets are ranked 15th in the NBA, allowing 25.7 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nuggets are third in the league, conceding 11.4 makes per game.

Caleb Martin vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 28 8 4 0 0 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Martin or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.