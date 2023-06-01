Bookmakers have set the Miami Dolphins' 2023 over/under at 9.5 wins. They secured a 9-8 record last year (and went down in the Wild Card round).

Dolphins: Win Total Odds & Over/Under

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 9.5 +100 -120 50%

Miami Betting Insights

Miami covered seven times in 17 games with a spread last season.

The Dolphins and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Miami averaged 364.5 yards per game on offense last season (sixth in NFL), and it ranked 18th on the other side of the ball with 337.8 yards allowed per game.

The Dolphins went 6-2 at home last year and 3-6 on the road.

As the underdog, Miami had only two victories (2-5) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 7-3.

The Dolphins were 7-5 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC East.

Dolphins Impact Players

Tua Tagovailoa threw for 3,548 yards last season (272.9 per game) while completing 64.8% of his passes (259-for-400), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Raheem Mostert ran for 891 yards on 181 attempts (55.7 yards per game) and scored three touchdowns a season ago.

Last year Tyreek Hill hauled in 119 passes for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game) and scored seven touchdowns.

Bradley Chubb had a solid body of work a year ago, notching 8.0 sacks, 5.0 TFL and 39 tackles.

Last season, Jalen Ramsey hauled in four interceptions and added 88 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and 18 passes defended.

Miami 2023 Strength of Schedule

Based on their opponents' combined win total last year (158), the Dolphins have the second-hardest schedule in the league.

Miami has eight games scheduled against teams that put up winning records in 2022, including five teams that notched 12 or more wins and one with fewer than six wins last season.

The Dolphins have eight teams that made the postseason last year on their schedule in 2023, and will play eight games against teams favored to make the playoffs this year.

Dolphins Postseason Odds

Odds to Make the Playoffs: -110

-110 Odds to Win the AFC East: +300

+300 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2200

