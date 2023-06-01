Duncan Robinson and the rest of the Miami Heat face the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs on Thursday, at 8:30 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 103-84 win against the Celtics, Robinson had 10 points and two steals.

In this article, we dig into Robinson's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Duncan Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 6.4 10.6 Rebounds -- 1.6 1.2 Assists -- 1.1 2.0 PRA -- 9.1 13.8 PR -- 8 11.8 3PM 1.5 1.5 2.3



Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Duncan Robinson Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Duncan Robinson has made 2.1 field goals per game, which accounts for 2.7% of his team's total makes.

He's made 1.5 threes per game, or 6.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Robinson's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

Conceding 112.5 points per game, the Nuggets are the eighth-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Nuggets have conceded 40.8 rebounds per game, which is best in the league.

The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked team in the league, allowing 25.7 assists per contest.

Allowing 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Nuggets are the third-ranked squad in the NBA.

Duncan Robinson vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/30/2022 19 9 0 1 3 0 1

