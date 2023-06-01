Gabe Vincent NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Heat vs. Nuggets - June 1
Gabe Vincent will hope to make a difference for the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM on Thursday versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
If you'd like to place a wager on Vincent's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.
Gabe Vincent Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|12.5
|9.4
|11.6
|Rebounds
|2.5
|2.1
|2.0
|Assists
|3.5
|2.5
|3.1
|PRA
|17.5
|14
|16.7
|PR
|14.5
|11.5
|13.6
|3PM
|2.5
|1.7
|1.8
Gabe Vincent Insights vs. the Nuggets
- This season, Gabe Vincent has made 3.4 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 7.1% of his team's total makes.
- He's put up 5.1 threes per game, or 12.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Vincent's Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.
- Defensively, the Nuggets are eighth in the NBA, conceding 112.5 points per contest.
- The Nuggets are the best team in the league, allowing 40.8 rebounds per game.
- The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked team in the league, conceding 25.7 assists per game.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Nuggets have given up 11.4 makes per game, third in the NBA.
Gabe Vincent vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|2/13/2023
|34
|15
|2
|4
|4
|0
|1
|12/30/2022
|16
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
