Gabe Vincent will hope to make a difference for the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM on Thursday versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Vincent tallied 10 points and four assists in his previous game, which ended in a 103-84 win versus the Celtics.

If you'd like to place a wager on Vincent's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Gabe Vincent Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 9.4 11.6 Rebounds 2.5 2.1 2.0 Assists 3.5 2.5 3.1 PRA 17.5 14 16.7 PR 14.5 11.5 13.6 3PM 2.5 1.7 1.8



Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Gabe Vincent Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Gabe Vincent has made 3.4 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 7.1% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 5.1 threes per game, or 12.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Vincent's Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nuggets are eighth in the NBA, conceding 112.5 points per contest.

The Nuggets are the best team in the league, allowing 40.8 rebounds per game.

The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked team in the league, conceding 25.7 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nuggets have given up 11.4 makes per game, third in the NBA.

Gabe Vincent vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 34 15 2 4 4 0 1 12/30/2022 16 3 1 2 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.