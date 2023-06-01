Garrett Cooper -- .154 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the hill, on June 1 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Padres.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper is batting .235 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.

In 26 of 39 games this season (66.7%) Cooper has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (15.4%).

He has hit a long ball in five games this season (12.8%), homering in 3.2% of his chances at the plate.

In 13 games this season (33.3%), Cooper has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (15.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (25.6%), including one multi-run game.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 10 .259 AVG .289 .273 OBP .349 .352 SLG .500 2 XBH 4 1 HR 2 4 RBI 9 16/0 K/BB 13/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 20 14 (73.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (60.0%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (20.0%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (35.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings