Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Padres - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Garrett Cooper -- .154 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the hill, on June 1 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Padres.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Cooper? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Padres Player Props
|Marlins vs Padres Pitching Matchup
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper is batting .235 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.
- In 26 of 39 games this season (66.7%) Cooper has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (15.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in five games this season (12.8%), homering in 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
- In 13 games this season (33.3%), Cooper has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (15.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (25.6%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|.259
|AVG
|.289
|.273
|OBP
|.349
|.352
|SLG
|.500
|2
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|9
|16/0
|K/BB
|13/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|20
|14 (73.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (60.0%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.0%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (35.0%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (20.0%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (35.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (59 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres are sending Musgrove (2-2) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.64 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.64, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.