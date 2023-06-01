Garrett Cooper -- .154 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the hill, on June 1 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Padres.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Cooper? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

  • Cooper is batting .235 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.
  • In 26 of 39 games this season (66.7%) Cooper has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (15.4%).
  • He has hit a long ball in five games this season (12.8%), homering in 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 13 games this season (33.3%), Cooper has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (15.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (25.6%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 10
.259 AVG .289
.273 OBP .349
.352 SLG .500
2 XBH 4
1 HR 2
4 RBI 9
16/0 K/BB 13/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
19 GP 20
14 (73.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (60.0%)
3 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%)
3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%)
1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (20.0%)
6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (35.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Padres give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (59 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Padres are sending Musgrove (2-2) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.64 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.64, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.