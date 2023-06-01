Heat vs. Nuggets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Finals Game 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Miami Heat are 9-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC.
Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Heat vs. Nuggets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Heat 109
Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Heat Championship Futures
|Nuggets vs Heat Player Props
|Nuggets vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Heat
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Nuggets
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 9)
- Pick OU:
Over (219)
- The Nuggets have put together a 44-36-2 ATS record this season compared to the 30-48-4 mark of the Heat.
- Denver covers the spread when it is a 9-point favorite or more 43.5% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as an underdog of 9 or more (never covered this season).
- Denver's games have gone over the total 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82), less often than Miami's games have (40 out of 82).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Heat are 8-16, while the Nuggets are 43-18 as moneyline favorites.
Heat Performance Insights
- On offense Miami is the worst team in the NBA (109.5 points per game). But defensively it is second-best (109.8 points conceded per game).
- With 23.8 assists per game, the Heat are 25th in the league.
- In 2022-23 the Heat are 16th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).
- In 2022-23, Miami has attempted 40.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 59.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.5% of Miami's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 69.5% have been 2-pointers.
