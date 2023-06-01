Heat vs. Nuggets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Finals Game 1
The Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat will match up in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Heat vs. Nuggets matchup.
Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Heat vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-8.5)
|219
|-360
|+295
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-8.5)
|218.5
|-375
|+290
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-9)
|219
|-360
|+290
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-8.5)
|218.5
|-370
|+305
Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Heat Championship Futures
|Nuggets vs Heat Player Props
|Nuggets vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Heat
Heat vs. Nuggets Betting Trends
- The Nuggets outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game (scoring 115.8 points per game to rank 12th in the league while giving up 112.5 per contest to rank eighth in the NBA) and have a +273 scoring differential overall.
- The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and allowing 109.8 (second in NBA).
- These teams average a combined 225.3 points per game, 6.3 more points than this matchup's point total.
- These teams give up 222.3 points per game combined, 3.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Denver has put together a 44-36-2 ATS record so far this year.
- Miami has covered 30 times in 82 matchups with a spread this season.
Heat Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jimmy Butler
|27.5
|-115
|22.9
|Bam Adebayo
|16.5
|-130
|20.4
|Caleb Martin
|15.5
|-130
|9.6
|Gabe Vincent
|12.5
|-110
|9.4
|Max Strus
|9.5
|-115
|11.5
Heat and Nuggets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Heat
|+320
|-
|Nuggets
|-425
|-5000
