The Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat will match up in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Heat vs. Nuggets matchup.

Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Heat vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Heat vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game (scoring 115.8 points per game to rank 12th in the league while giving up 112.5 per contest to rank eighth in the NBA) and have a +273 scoring differential overall.

The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and allowing 109.8 (second in NBA).

These teams average a combined 225.3 points per game, 6.3 more points than this matchup's point total.

These teams give up 222.3 points per game combined, 3.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Denver has put together a 44-36-2 ATS record so far this year.

Miami has covered 30 times in 82 matchups with a spread this season.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jimmy Butler 27.5 -115 22.9 Bam Adebayo 16.5 -130 20.4 Caleb Martin 15.5 -130 9.6 Gabe Vincent 12.5 -110 9.4 Max Strus 9.5 -115 11.5

Heat and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Heat +320 - Nuggets -425 -5000

