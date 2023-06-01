The Denver Nuggets are 8.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The over/under is 218.5 in the matchup.

Heat vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ABC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -8.5 218.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 218.5 points in 41 of 82 outings.

Miami's average game total this season has been 219.3, 0.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Miami's ATS record is 30-52-0 this season.

The Heat have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those contests.

Miami has played as an underdog of +290 or more once this season and lost that game.

Miami has an implied victory probability of 25.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Heat vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 63 76.8% 115.8 225.3 112.5 222.3 229.9 Heat 41 50% 109.5 225.3 109.8 222.3 219.6

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.

Five of the Heat's past 10 contests have gone over the total.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Miami has a lower winning percentage at home (.341, 14-27-0 record) than away (.390, 16-25-0).

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

Miami is 15-15 against the spread and 22-8 overall when it scores more than 112.5 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Heat vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Nuggets and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 10-13 38-44 Heat 30-52 1-1 41-41

Heat vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Nuggets Heat 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 39-22 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 15-15 48-13 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 22-8 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 27-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-36 28-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 38-23

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.