The Denver Nuggets are 8.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The over/under is 218.5 in the matchup.

Heat vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: ABC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -8.5 218.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 218.5 points in 41 of 82 outings.
  • Miami's average game total this season has been 219.3, 0.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Miami's ATS record is 30-52-0 this season.
  • The Heat have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those contests.
  • Miami has played as an underdog of +290 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • Miami has an implied victory probability of 25.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Heat vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 63 76.8% 115.8 225.3 112.5 222.3 229.9
Heat 41 50% 109.5 225.3 109.8 222.3 219.6

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • Miami has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.
  • Five of the Heat's past 10 contests have gone over the total.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, Miami has a lower winning percentage at home (.341, 14-27-0 record) than away (.390, 16-25-0).
  • The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow to opponents.
  • Miami is 15-15 against the spread and 22-8 overall when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Heat vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Nuggets and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 45-37 10-13 38-44
Heat 30-52 1-1 41-41

Heat vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Nuggets Heat
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
39-22
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 15-15
48-13
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 22-8
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
27-7
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 25-36
28-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 38-23

