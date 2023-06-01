Heat vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets are 8.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The over/under is 218.5 in the matchup.
Heat vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ABC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-8.5
|218.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 218.5 points in 41 of 82 outings.
- Miami's average game total this season has been 219.3, 0.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Miami's ATS record is 30-52-0 this season.
- The Heat have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those contests.
- Miami has played as an underdog of +290 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Miami has an implied victory probability of 25.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info
Heat vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 218.5
|% of Games Over 218.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|63
|76.8%
|115.8
|225.3
|112.5
|222.3
|229.9
|Heat
|41
|50%
|109.5
|225.3
|109.8
|222.3
|219.6
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.
- Five of the Heat's past 10 contests have gone over the total.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Miami has a lower winning percentage at home (.341, 14-27-0 record) than away (.390, 16-25-0).
- The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow to opponents.
- Miami is 15-15 against the spread and 22-8 overall when it scores more than 112.5 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Heat vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|45-37
|10-13
|38-44
|Heat
|30-52
|1-1
|41-41
Heat vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Heat
|115.8
|109.5
|12
|30
|39-22
|15-15
|48-13
|22-8
|112.5
|109.8
|8
|2
|27-7
|25-36
|28-6
|38-23
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.