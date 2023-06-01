Bam Adebayo and Nikola Jokic are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets meet at Ball Arena on Thursday (tipping at 8:30 PM ET).

Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 16.5 (-128) 8.5 (-149) 3.5 (+100)

Adebayo is averaging 20.4 points in the 2022-23 season, 3.9 more than Thursday's over/under.

Adebayo averages 0.7 more rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 8.5).

Adebayo's assist average -- 3.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Thursday's prop bet (3.5).

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-115) 7.5 (-105) 5.5 (-149) 0.5 (-250)

The 27.5 points prop bet over/under set for Jimmy Butler on Thursday is 4.6 more than his season scoring average (22.9).

Butler has averaged 5.9 rebounds per game, 1.6 fewer than his prop bet for Thursday's game (7.5).

Butler has averaged 5.3 assists per game this year, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Thursday (5.5).

Butler's 0.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (0.5).

Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 9.5 (-115) 2.5 (-154) 0.5 (-238) 2.5 (+145)

The 9.5-point total set for Max Strus on Thursday is 2.0 less than his season scoring average.

He has pulled down 3.2 rebounds per game, 0.7 higher than his prop bet on Thursday.

Strus' assists average -- 2.1 -- is 1.6 higher than Thursday's prop bet (0.5).

He has made 2.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his prop bet total for Thursday.

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-111) 13.5 (-110) 9.5 (-149) 1.5 (+145)

The 27.5-point total set for Jokic on Thursday is 3.0 more points than his season scoring average.

Jokic's per-game rebound average -- 11.8 -- is 1.7 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (13.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.8 assists per game, 0.3 more than Thursday's assist over/under (9.5).

Jokic's 0.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-115) 7.5 (-105) 5.5 (-149) 0.5 (-250)

Jamal Murray is averaging 20 points per game this season, 5.5 less than his over/under on Thursday.

He grabs 3.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet on Thursday.

Murray averages 6.2 assists, 0.7 more than Thursday's prop bet (5.5).

He drains 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.9 less than his over/under on Thursday (3.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.