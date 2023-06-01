Check out the injury report for the Miami Heat (44-38), which currently includes two players listed, as the Heat ready for their NBA Finals game 1 against the Denver Nuggets (53-29) at Ball Arena on Thursday, June 1 at 8:30 PM ET.

The Heat enter this matchup following a 103-84 win over the Celtics on Monday. Jimmy Butler scored 28 points in the Heat's victory, leading the team.

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Jamal Murray: Questionable (Illness)

Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ABC

Heat Season Insights

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Miami is 22-8.

Over their previous 10 games, the Heat are posting 107.2 points per contest, 2.3 fewer points than their season average (109.5).

Miami connects on 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) at a 34.4% rate (27th in NBA), compared to the 13.1 per contest its opponents make, shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc.

The Heat's 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 25th in the NBA, and the 110.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank ninth in the league.

Heat vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -8.5 219

