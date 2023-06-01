Jamal Murray and Bam Adebayo are two players to watch when the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and the Miami Heat (44-38) go head to head at Ball Arena on Thursday. Gametime is slated for 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Heat vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Thursday, June 1

Thursday, June 1 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Heat's Last Game

In their most recent game, the Heat topped the Celtics on Monday, 103-84. Their top scorer was Jimmy Butler with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 28 7 6 3 0 3 Caleb Martin 26 10 3 1 0 4 Bam Adebayo 12 10 7 0 1 0

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo tops the Heat in scoring (20.4 points per game) and rebounding (9.2), and averages 3.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Butler leads the Heat in assists (5.3 per game), and averages 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds. He also averages 1.8 steals (second in NBA) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Max Strus is putting up 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 41% of his shots from the field and 35% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per contest.

The Heat get 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Caleb Martin.

The Heat get 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Kyle Lowry.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 24.3 7.4 6.6 2.4 0.7 0.9 Bam Adebayo 16.8 9.4 3.6 1 0.6 0 Caleb Martin 16.4 5.8 1.8 0.8 0.5 2.7 Kyle Lowry 8.2 3.8 4.5 1.3 0.5 1.2 Gabe Vincent 11.1 2 2.7 0.8 0.3 1.8

