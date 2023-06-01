Top Heat Players to Watch vs. the Nuggets - NBA Finals Game 1
Jamal Murray and Bam Adebayo are two players to watch when the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and the Miami Heat (44-38) go head to head at Ball Arena on Thursday. Gametime is slated for 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Heat vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
Heat's Last Game
In their most recent game, the Heat topped the Celtics on Monday, 103-84. Their top scorer was Jimmy Butler with 28 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|28
|7
|6
|3
|0
|3
|Caleb Martin
|26
|10
|3
|1
|0
|4
|Bam Adebayo
|12
|10
|7
|0
|1
|0
Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info
Heat Players to Watch
- Adebayo tops the Heat in scoring (20.4 points per game) and rebounding (9.2), and averages 3.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Butler leads the Heat in assists (5.3 per game), and averages 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds. He also averages 1.8 steals (second in NBA) and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Max Strus is putting up 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 41% of his shots from the field and 35% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per contest.
- The Heat get 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Caleb Martin.
- The Heat get 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Kyle Lowry.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|24.3
|7.4
|6.6
|2.4
|0.7
|0.9
|Bam Adebayo
|16.8
|9.4
|3.6
|1
|0.6
|0
|Caleb Martin
|16.4
|5.8
|1.8
|0.8
|0.5
|2.7
|Kyle Lowry
|8.2
|3.8
|4.5
|1.3
|0.5
|1.2
|Gabe Vincent
|11.1
|2
|2.7
|0.8
|0.3
|1.8
