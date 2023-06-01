Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Padres - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .194 with two doubles, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Jacob Stallings and the Miami Marlins face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Joe Musgrove) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Padres.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Stallings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Padres Player Props
|Marlins vs Padres Pitching Matchup
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings is batting .150 with five doubles and eight walks.
- Stallings has picked up a hit in 11 games this season (40.7%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not hit a home run in his 27 games this year.
- In five games this season, Stallings has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in six games this season (22.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|8
|.161
|AVG
|.042
|.235
|OBP
|.115
|.226
|SLG
|.083
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|13/3
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (59 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres will send Musgrove (2-2) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.64 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 30 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- In six games this season, the 30-year-old has put up a 5.64 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .278 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.