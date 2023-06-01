After hitting .194 with two doubles, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Jacob Stallings and the Miami Marlins face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Joe Musgrove) at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

LoanDepot park

Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Explore More About This Game

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings is batting .150 with five doubles and eight walks.

Stallings has picked up a hit in 11 games this season (40.7%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not hit a home run in his 27 games this year.

In five games this season, Stallings has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in six games this season (22.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 8 .161 AVG .042 .235 OBP .115 .226 SLG .083 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 1 13/3 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 12 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings